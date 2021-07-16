Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Capitol Investment Corp. V alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAP. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.