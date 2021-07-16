CapitalSouth Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CAPB) Short Interest Update

CapitalSouth Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CAPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CAPB opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. CapitalSouth Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

CapitalSouth Bancorp. operates as the holding company for CapitalSouth Bank that offers various commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses in Alabama and Florida. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposit.

