Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.28 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $32.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.95. 50,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.59. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

