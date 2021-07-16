Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $277.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

