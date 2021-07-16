Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 340,001 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $718.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

