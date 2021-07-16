Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $49,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

