Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) to “Buy”

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

PHTM opened at GBX 74.12 ($0.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. Photo-Me International has a 52-week low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.95.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 53,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

