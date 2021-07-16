Canaccord Genuity Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Hold

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.
TSE WDO traded down C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$12.16. The company had a trading volume of 658,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,195. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
