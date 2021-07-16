Canaccord Genuity Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Hold

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

TSE WDO traded down C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$12.16. The company had a trading volume of 658,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,195. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

