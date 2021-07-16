Canaccord Genuity Lowers Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$45.00

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Shares of SCR opened at C$19.34 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.