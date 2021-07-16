Canaccord Genuity Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$38.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

