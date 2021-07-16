Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $8.50 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

