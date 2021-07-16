Canaccord Genuity Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$132.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$127.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$131.88.

Shares of TSE CCA traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$120.36. 19,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$117.77. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3900006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

