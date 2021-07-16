Canaccord Genuity Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.37.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

