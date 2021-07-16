Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

TSE CCO opened at C$21.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -223.47.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

