Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $127.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

