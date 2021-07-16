Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 17,859 shares.The stock last traded at $84.90 and had previously closed at $84.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $590.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

