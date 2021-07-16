Callisto Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,851.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $70,851.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.68 or 0.06003041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00133365 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

