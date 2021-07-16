Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 551,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $67,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

CALX stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

