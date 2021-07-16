California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,597 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,371,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $575,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $295.21. The stock had a trading volume of 161,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The firm has a market cap of $346.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.50 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

