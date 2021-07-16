California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,127 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of United Parcel Service worth $228,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

