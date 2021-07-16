California State Teachers Retirement System Has $398.68 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $398,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $116.66. 5,761,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

