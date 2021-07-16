California State Teachers Retirement System Has $197.58 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $197,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. 25,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $283.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

