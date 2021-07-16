California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.01 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,014,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,622.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

