California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $359,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,292,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

