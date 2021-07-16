California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,916 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of American Express worth $176,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.01. 99,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.