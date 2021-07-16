California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 17,016 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84.

Shares of CRC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $408,693,000. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,657,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

