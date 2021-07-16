California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 17,016 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84.
Shares of CRC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
