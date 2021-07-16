Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $289.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.66 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $270.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.49. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

