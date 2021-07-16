Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 20.74. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.79 and a 12 month high of 21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,900 shares of company stock worth $288,974.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 398,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 189,039 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

