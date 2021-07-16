Cal Henderson Sells 5,637 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $237,148.59.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 4,207,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,074. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

