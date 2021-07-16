Burger Swap One Day Volume Reaches $39.38 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $52.06 million and $39.38 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00012919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.13 or 0.00832948 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,036,473 coins and its circulating supply is 12,661,473 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.