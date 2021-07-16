Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

