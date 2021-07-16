BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $40.70 million and $16,091.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.02 or 0.00839194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

