BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s current price.

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.