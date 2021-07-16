Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $42.91 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $49.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,295. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

