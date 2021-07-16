Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

