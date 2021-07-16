Brown Advisory Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 80.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.55.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

