Brown Advisory Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $125.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

