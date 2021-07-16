Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $249.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,525 shares of company stock worth $4,772,354 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.