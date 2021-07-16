Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after buying an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after buying an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $57,211,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

