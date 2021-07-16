Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

