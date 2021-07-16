Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enerplus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

ERF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

