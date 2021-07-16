Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT at $27.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

