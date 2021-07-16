Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 774.60

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 752 ($9.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 704.02. The firm has a market cap of £988.68 million and a P/E ratio of 46.85.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

