Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Target Price at GBX 3,261.38

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

PSN opened at GBX 2,936 ($38.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,185.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

