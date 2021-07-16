Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €37.91

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.59 ($47.76).

Several research firms recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR:BOSS opened at €50.70 ($59.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

