Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €37.91

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.59 ($47.76).

Several research firms recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR:BOSS opened at €50.70 ($59.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

