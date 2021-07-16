Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price at $15.85

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

