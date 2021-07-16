Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price at $82.36

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.60.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

CONE opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 201.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

