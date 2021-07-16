Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $17.00

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.