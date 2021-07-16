Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) PT at $179.25

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.25.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $191,289.72. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.