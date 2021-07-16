Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

